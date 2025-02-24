Egypt - QNB Egypt’s board of directors approved a cash dividend distribution of EGP 1.5 per share, according to a bourse disclosure issued on February 23rd.

The lender logged 62.67% higher net profits after tax and non-controlling interest at EGP 26.398 billion in 2024, compared to EGP 16.228 billion in 2023.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax hiked to EGP 25.806 billion in 2024 from EGP 15.769 billion in 2023.

Established in 1978, QNB Egypt provides dedicated products in corporate banking, financial advisory, project financing, structured financing, trade financing, cash management, and foreign exchange.

