Egypt - Unirab Polvara Spinning and Weaving Company (Unirab) suffered 66.88% year-on-year (YoY) higher net losses after tax at EGP 24.888 million in 2024, the unaudited financial results showed.

The reported net losses were compared with EGP 14.914 million in 2023.

Revenues hiked by 49.87% to EGP 96.966 million last year from EGP 64.700 million at the end of December 2023.

Meanwhile, the basic loss per share increased by 67.30% YoY to EGP 0.266 in 2024 from EGP 0.159.

In the first nine months of 2024, Unirab’s net losses jumped by 49.95% YoY to EGP 17.439 million from EGP 11.666 million.

