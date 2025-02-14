Egypt - El Arabia for Land Reclamation turned profitable at EGP 3.047 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, the financial results showed.

The profits were compared with net losses valued at EGP 4.704 million in H1 FY2023/24.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations increased to EGP 1.11 at the end of December 2024 from EGP 0.54 a year earlier, while the revenues dropped to EGP 52.019 million from EGP 60.332 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY2024/35, the company logged net profits after tax worth EGP 1.667 million, versus net losses after tax worth EGP 4.959 million in the year-ago period.

