Dubai - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) witnessed its strongest year-to-date (YTD) financial performance in its history, according to the financial results.

The net profits after tax amounted to AED 6.83 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual growth of 24.80% from AED 5.47 billion.

Revenues hit AED 24.91 billion as of 30 September 2025, up 5.90% year-on-year (YoY) from AED 23.53 billion.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to AED 0.12 in 9M-25 from AED 0.10 in 9M-24.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, DEWA posted 35% higher net profits at AED 3.93 billion, compared to AED 525.36 million in Q3-24.

The revenues jumped by 4.50% to AED 10.31 billion in Q3-25 from AED 9.87 billion a year earlier, while the basic and diluted EPS increased to AED 0.07 from AED 0.05.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman and CEO of DEWA, commented: “These results underscore the resilience of Dubai’s utility model along with the disciplined execution of our strategy.”

Al Tayer highlighted: “With the strong momentum of the first three quarters, our expectation is that full-year 2025 financial results will exceed 2024 outcomes, supported by robust demand fundamentals, our state-of-the-art infrastructure, and operational excellence.”

“In October 2025, we also paid a dividend of AED 3.1 billion for H1 of 2025,” he noted.

