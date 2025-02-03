Riyadh: The board members of Banque Saudi Fransi recommended cash dividends worth SAR 1.24 billion, equivalent to 5% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

The Saudi lender will disburse a dividend after Zakat worth SAR 0.50 per share for 2.49 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the payment date for the dividends will be announced at a later time.

At the end of December 2024, Banque Saudi Fransi achieved net profits amounting to SAR 4.54 billion, higher by 7.60% than SAR 4.22 billion in 2023.

