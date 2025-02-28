Riyadh: Advanced Petrochemical Company incurred net losses of SAR 259 million in 2024, against net profits worth SAR 171 million in 2023.

The loss per share stood at SAR 1 last year, versus earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.66 in 2023, according to the financial results.

The company generated revenue amounting to SAR 2.19 billion in 2024, marking a 7.62% decrease from SAR 2.37 billion in 2023.

It is worth mentioning that during the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Advanced Petrochemical recorded net profits of SAR 29 million while it turned to net losses worth SAR 17 million in the first half (H1) of the year.

