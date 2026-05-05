Abu Dhabi Ship Building Co. (ADSB) is a leading UAE-based shipyard with over 30 years of experience in naval and commercial vessel construction, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion. The company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, technologically advanced maritime solutions for both domestic and international clients. ADSB operates one of the region’s most advanced shipyard facilities in Abu Dhabi, leveraging advanced equipment, robotics and modern shipbuilding techniques to maximise fleet readiness, extend vessel lifetimes and lower overall lifecycle costs.



The company’s service portfolio spans new builds, sustainment, refurbishment, engineering consultancy and advanced technology deployment. ADSB provides naval and maritime authorities with essential capabilities to implement security and defence missions efficiently. Its operations are supported by five key enablers: design selection, a skilled technical workforce, shipyard facilities, integration capabilities and precision steel fabrication.

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ADSB is also part of the broader EDGE Group, a UAE-based advanced technology and defence conglomerate, which provides access to additional resources, partnerships and global market channels. Its network of agents spans 21 countries, bringing unique professional and technical expertise that enhances its portfolio of products and services. ISO-certified quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety management systems further underscore ADSB’s commitment to delivering consistent, reliable and safe solutions to its clients.



Strategic growth drivers

ADSB has steadily secured significant defence and maritime contracts, including large-scale naval builds and sustainment projects across the UAE and the Gulf region. This includes patrol vessels, corvettes and missile boats, positioning ADSB as a leading provider of naval platforms in the Middle East. The company’s strong contract pipeline ensures predictable revenues and provides a foundation for continued operational and financial growth. Its focus on delivering reliable and technologically advanced vessels strengthens regional naval capabilities and solidifies its reputation among government and military clients.



Innovation and technology integration

ADSB has established a dedicated Technology Office to advance research and development in autonomous systems, AI-enabled naval solutions, advanced materials and next-generation maritime technologies. Partnerships with global original equipment manufacturers and technology leaders, including Hensoldt and Intermarine, enable ADSB to integrate cutting-edge sensors, surveillance systems and defence technologies into its vessels. These innovations not only increase operational capabilities but also provide ADSB with intellectual property advantages, positioning it at the forefront of naval engineering and maritime defence solutions.



While ADSB’s core operations are anchored in the UAE, its global reach is expanding. The company has successfully exported vessels, including missile boats and corvettes, to international clients such as Kuwait and Angola. These exports demonstrate the competitive quality and cost-effectiveness of UAE-built naval platforms. Strategic alliances and joint ventures, such as collaborations with CMN Naval, further enhance ADSB’s ability to serve non-GCC markets, including Asia and Africa, where defence modernisation and maritime security investments are on the rise. This global presence diversifies revenue sources and reduces reliance on domestic defence spending.



ADSB’s success is underpinned by international-class shipyard facilities, precision fabrication capabilities and a skilled workforce. The company offers integrated services that cover the full lifecycle of naval and commercial vessels, from design and construction to maintenance, refit and advanced technological upgrades. The integrated model allows clients to optimise fleet performance and minimise operational downtime, giving ADSB a competitive edge in both regional and international markets.

As part of EDGE Group, ADSB benefits from multiple defence and technology businesses, providing access to shared R&D platforms, financing and global supply chains. UAE government support for defence industrial development further strengthens ADSB’s strategic position, enabling long-term growth in line with regional security priorities.



Investment outlook

ADSB’s strong track record of contract wins, combined with its technological capabilities and operational excellence, positions it for steady revenue growth. Long-term contracts with GCC governments, alongside an expanding international client base, provide predictable cash flows and financial stability. Continuous investment in advanced shipbuilding technologies and autonomous systems ensures that ADSB remains a competitive player in the rapidly evolving naval sector.



Meanwhile, rising defence budgets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, driven by maritime security challenges and fleet modernisation programs, create significant demand for patrol vessels, corvettes and sustainment services. ADSB’s ability to deliver cost-efficient vessels positions it to capture these opportunities. The combination of technological innovation, global partnerships and a reputation for quality strengthens its attractiveness to both existing and new clients.



However, the shipbuilding industry is capital-intensive and subject to cyclical defence spending. Regional political dynamics and competition from established European and Asian shipyards could affect market share and margins. Maintaining a robust R&D pipeline and expanding global market access are crucial to mitigating these risks.



ADSB represents a strategic investment in a high-value, technologically advanced defence and shipbuilding enterprise. With a strong domestic and regional foundation, expanding international footprint and focus on innovation, the company is well-positioned to capture long-term growth opportunities in naval and maritime markets. Its strong operations, advanced technology integration and global partnerships offer a resilient and forward-looking investment case.

To find out more, visit the company’s page on adx.ae.

To invest, contact one of the ADX brokers now.