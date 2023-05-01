Saudi Arabia's Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) has obtained three international certificates - ISO 9001; ISO 10002 and ISO 30401 - in a major boost to its quality practices.

Monsha'at was awarded the ISO 9001 for showcasing its expertise in quality management system, ISO 10002 for complaint handling management and ISO 30401 for knowledge management system.

The Authority had recently signed an agreement with InspireU – STC in bid to provide the kingdom’s burgeoning community of SMEs and investors access to its business accelerators, ensuring they benefit from vital resources and provisions.

Monsha'at said it aims to provide the best services in an integrated manner, and with high accuracy and efficiency, by applying the highest international standards and documenting all processes and procedures through the quality management system.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).