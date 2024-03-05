The Ministry of Economy and the European Women Association (EWA) have launched the ‘Investment Readiness Acceleration' programme that aims at empowering women-led startups in the UAE by equipping them with the necessary skills to navigate new sectors, secure funding, and effectively communicate their vision to investors, a report said.

The programme was launched at a ceremony at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, and attended by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, the Ministry of Economy's Undersecretary, along with representatives and leaders from government and private sectors supporting the UAE's entrepreneurship ecosystem, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

The programme is a component of the Entrepreneurial Nation project initiated by the Ministry in 2021, aligning with the UAE's endeavours to advance gender equality and encourage women's involvement in diverse economic sectors.

The initiative aims to inspire women to establish entrepreneurial ventures that enhance the country's economic progress.

Ahmed Al Saleh highlighted the UAE's progress in promoting gender equality and empowering women in the economy under the leadership's directives.

“The new programme with EWA is another step to further these efforts,” he said.

Yulia Stark, President of the EWA European Women's Association, emphasised the importance of empowering women in economic activities to promote sustainable development.

“The programme aims to provide opportunities for women to create projects that contribute to sustainable economic growth in and outside the UAE.”

