Entlaq company for entrepreneurship celebrated on Sunday the graduation of the first batch of startups from its Business Accelerator programme, under the slogan “Entrepreneurship in Egypt … Between Historical Roots and Future Prospects”.

Hala El-Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, praised Entlaq as a pioneering Egyptian experience and a youthful model admired in the Egyptian market. She said that such events in the field of entrepreneurship and startups are always filled with positive energy. She also highlighted Entlaq’s role in changing mindsets towards entrepreneurial thinking and spreading that culture among youth, in collaboration with the government, the private sector, and international development institutions.

Mohamed Ehab, the CEO of Entlaq, said that the company aims to enhance Egypt’s status as a centre for innovation in the region by creating an entrepreneurship sector based on three key factors: innovation, inclusivity, and impact. He emphasized the importance of achieving integration and cooperation among all relevant entities in the sector, including incubators, accelerators, governmental entities, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Aya Ismail, co-founder and head of the Entlaq Business Accelerator sector, said that the first batch of startups graduated from the Entlaq Business Accelerator program, comprising nine companies from various sectors such as green technology, manufacturing, healthcare technology, agricultural technology, and deep technology. She said that more than 120 companies were registered in the accelerator, and the startups selected offer innovative solutions to society and have the potential to expand and grow.

She explained that Entlaq implemented an intensive four-month training program consisting of training sessions, consultations, conferences, and events with the entrepreneurship community. The program also provides investment opportunities, media support, and success stories on various media platforms. At the end of the training program, Entlaq will invest up to $50,000 in each winning company.

The ceremony, which was held yesterday at Abdeen Palace, also included a screening of a film documenting the entrepreneurship story in Egypt, tracing the history of the sector up to the present, along with a panel discussion featuring prominent divs in the Egyptian entrepreneurship sector since the 1990s, under the title “How the Egyptian Entrepreneurship Sector Has Thrived Over the Decades.”

The companies in the Entlaq accelerator include EGIKE for manufacturing eco-friendly transportation means, AKOUB for agricultural production increase technology and palm pollination, Solar Solutions operating in the renewable energy field, particularly solar energy, Sadaarah specializing in software and data management, Farahy as the first platform for weddings in Egypt, Estbn as a platform for selling all car needs, Tayar as the first platform to create sustainable job opportunities for pilots, and Dajin platform leading in poultry trading, in addition to Qubx 3D using technology to develop the radiology system in the healthcare sector.

Entlaq was established in February 2023 to provide a different perspective on the entrepreneurship sector based on data to meet the decision-making needs of governmental entities, investors, businessmen, and startups. Entlaq seeks to provide its services through business acceleration for startups, public policy consultations, government relations, and support for expansions in the Egyptian market for foreign companies, sector diagnostic reports, and research.

The graduation ceremony aims to highlight the depth and history of the Egyptian entrepreneurship sector, one of the oldest sectors in the region, in addition to showcasing the vision of Entlaq, which has been working since its inception with a partnership strategy with all entities operating in the Egyptian entrepreneurship sector to create an integrated environment that accelerates the pace of growth of the Egyptian entrepreneurship sector. Therefore, Entlaq aims, through the event, to shed light on that strategy and highlight the sector’s depth throughout history, starting from the era of Talaat Harb.

The ceremony was attended by Hala El-Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Sherif Farouk, Chairperson of the Egyptian Post Authority, Hussam Osman, Advisor to the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and Chairperson of the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC), and Ahmed Al Alfi, Chairperson of Sawari Ventures.

