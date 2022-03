FINANCIAL SERVICES VIDEO: Emirates Development Bank CEO talks 2022 plans

Getty Images The development bank is a key financial enabler of the UAE’s industrial transformation

PHOTO

Emirates Development Bank is aiming to approve loans worth 5 billion dirhams this year, in funded lines, and an additional 800 million dirhams in un-funded lines to UAE-based large corporates, SMEs and start-ups. (Editorial: Anoop Menon; Video: Nour Maatouk) anoop.menon@lseg.com nour.maatouk@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021