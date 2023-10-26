A 120-megawatt (MW) solar power project that will provide nearly a fifth of Tunisia’s renewable energy production will be launched before the end of 2023, project owners have said.

The UAE-based AMEA Power and China’s energy solutions provider TBEA Xinjiang New Energy Company were awarded the project in the Northern Tunisian Kairouan province in 2019, according to Alshruq and other Tunisian newspapers.

The $86-million project is Tunisia’s first public-private partnership (PPP) renewable energy facility, the report said.

“Work on the project will begin before the end of 2023 and it will be completed in early 2025,” said Sufian bin Shaaban, a project supervisor from AMEA Power.

