UK Export Finance (UKEF) announced on Friday that it has approved a €22 million direct loan to support the construction of a rural water supply project in the Quiminha region of Angola that will be delivered by British firms.

Delivered by Elecnor Servicios y Proyectos on behalf of Angola’s Ministry of Public Works, this project will rehabilitate the Quiminha Dam and deliver new infrastructure for the storage and distribution of water, UKEF said in a statement.

The project will provide access to clean water for around 100,000 people in rural communities like Vila Catete, Vila Quiminha, Vila Lalama, Calumbunze and Camizunzo, the statement said, adding that it is expected to deliver around €8 million in UK subcontracts.

Standard Chartered was mandated by the Ministry of Finance, Angola, as the sole Coordinator and Structuring Bank, Social Loan Coordinator and Mandated Lead Arranger.

