A consortium of UAE-based Metito and India’s VA TECH WABAG (WABAG) has been awarded a mega desalination project in the state of Tamil Nadu, India.

The consortium was awarded the 400,000 cubic metres//day Perur Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant project by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), according to a joint press statement.

The project will ensure supply of clean potable water to over 2.7 million people residing in South Chennai area in the state-capital Chennai.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin, laid the foundation stone for the plant.

The scope of the JV –covers the entire spectrum of project development - from design and engineering to procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning over a period of 42 months, which will followed by 20 years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the plant.

The desalination process includes Lamella Clarifiers, Dissolved Air Flotation System, Gravity Dual Media Filters, Reverse Osmosis, and Re-mineralisation.

Fady Juez, Metito's Managing Director, said: “The Indian Government has been promoting various adaptation and preservation strategies to manage water resources more effectively and this project will be a benchmark project for, Chennai, India, and the entire Southeast Asia water scene.

Rajiv Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, VA Tech WABAG, said, “With the completion of the project, Chennai will emerge as the Desalination Capital of India, with producing over 750 million litres of desalinated water every day out of which WABAG’s contribution will rise to an impressive 70 percent.”

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.