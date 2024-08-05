UAE-based AMEA Power, a leading global developer and operator of renewable energy projects, announced on Monday the commencement of construction on a 24 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Uganda.

The $19 million project, being implemented by AMEA Power’s wholly-owned subsidiary Ituka West Nile Uganda Limited, is located in Ombachi village, Madi Okollo District, approximately 450 km from Kampala, according to AMEA Power’s press statement.

The project also includes a 1 X 24 MVA 33/132 kV transformer substation/switchyard.

Power generated from the solar plant will be evacuated through the newly constructed Lira-Gulu-Nebbi-Arua 132 kV transmission line, operated by Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (UETCL).

The project is backed by a Power Purchase Agreement with UETCL and an Implementation Agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, both signed in September 2023.

Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) is providing financing for the project, with additional support from African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) through its Regional Liquidity Support Facility (RLSF).

Upon completion in the third quarter of 2025, the solar PV plant will be AMEA Power’s first operational asset in Uganda, and the first and largest utility-scale grid-connected solar PV project in the West Nile Region.

It is expected to generate approximately 53,940 MWh of clean energy annually, powering over 192,640 households and offsetting 26,600 tonnes of carbon emissions.

AMEA Power has pledged to support local communities through its ‘Community Investment and Development Programmes’, focusing on gender equality, education, and training initiatives.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

