A Turkish company is building Iraq’s largest water tank in Baghdad to cater for the needs of several districts in the capital, the city’s Municipality director said in comments on Friday.

Ammar Mousa said the tank has a storage capacity of 135,000 cubic metres and nearly 50 percent of the project has been completed.

“A Turkish company is building this storage tank after it was awarded the project in late 2022…this is the largest water tank in Iraq,” he said in a statement.

In his comments, published by Aliqtisad News and other networks, Mousa said five smaller tanks have been built in Iraq since 2003 and that more tanks would be constructed.

He said a foreign consultancy firm is supervising the project but he did not identify this firm or the Turkish contractor.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.