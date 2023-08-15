Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced that it has received bids from Canada's SNC-Lavalin, a leading construction and project management company, and Ireland's Esbi Engineering, a global engineering consultancy, for the provision of consultancy services for setting up nine 66kV substations in the kingdom.

As per the tender notification, EWA proposes to complete the work on all the nine 66kV substations within the next five years.

The Bahraini utility company said SNC-Lavalin has emerged as the lowest bidder with BD2,068,481.305 followed by EsbiI Engineering's BD2,090,000.

The scope of work includes carrying out technical and engineering studies, preparing technical specifications and engineering designs as well as evaluating offers and supervising the contractors during the project implementation, it added.

