SHARJAH - Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), received at the Authority’s headquarters a delegation from Siemens Energy, headed by Stefan May, CEO of Electrification and Automation at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, to discuss the latest developments in the energy sector and ways to enhance joint cooperation in the field of developing energy production, transmission and distribution networks projects and the latest developments in digital technologies and their uses in increasing energy efficiency.

Al Shamsi stressed SEWA commitment to promote sustainable development in its areas of work and to cooperate with all local and international bodies to apply the latest technologies and digital transformation in providing services, enhance the efficiency and sustainability of operations, and develop innovative solutions in the energy sector.

He explained during the meeting that SEWA is working to implement the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, regarding the necessity of preparing and developing plans to keep pace with the increasing demand for energy, as a result of the continuous expansion and development projects in all regions of Sharjah.