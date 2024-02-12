Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), the principal off-taker for power projects in Saudi Arabia, announced on Monday that it was awarded a project for the construction of a treated effluent supply network for Taiba 1 and Taiba 2 Indepdendent Power Plants (IPPs) in Madinah.

The contract was awarded to Mohammed Al-Kharafi & Sons Company, SPPC said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) account.

The contract value wasn't disclosed but the project is being funded by Saudi Irrigation Organisation (SIO), according to the announcement.

In January 2024, Zawya Projects had reported the project includes the construction of a 122-kilometre water transportation system, water pumping and storage stations.

Read more: SPPC announces winning bidders for Taiba-1, Taiba-2, Qassim-1, and Qassim-2 Conventional IPPs projects

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.