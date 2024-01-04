Saudi Irrigation Organisation (SIO) has signed an agreement with Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) to supply renewed water [treated sewage water] to Taiba Independent Power Plant (Taiba IPP) in Madinah.

The project includes the construction of a 122-kilometre-long water transportation and storage system, whose main components include water pumping and storage stations with a design capacity of 20,000 cubic metres per day, SIO said in an Arabic language press statement on Wednesday.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

