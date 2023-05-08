Saudi’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its drinking water purification plant project in Qulaybah, Tabuk by the third quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The bid submission is currently ongoing and the EPC contract is expected to be awarded by July 2023. The bidders were expected to send a statement of interest on or before 1 April 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

He said the bid submission deadline is 23 May 2023.

The scope of work involves the construction of a drinking water purification plant with a compact container system.

The project is slated for completion by the end of third quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $110 million.

