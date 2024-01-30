Saudi’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its $150 million Water Network in Hail governorate and Villages (Contract No. 3 and 4) by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The request for qualification (RFQ) for the EPC contract was issued on 15 January 2024 and the bid submission is scheduled on 29 February 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by early May 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of Contract 3 includes delivery and completion of water services to governorates, centres, and villages of the Hail region, namely Al Shannan Governorate, Al Ajfar Centre, and Faid Centre. The works include water networks with diameters starting from 110mm to 315mm in total and lengths of up to approximately 134km.

The scope of Contract 4 includes delivery and completion of water services in the Baqaa Governorate and the Al Hafeer Centre. The works include water networks with diameters starting from 110mm to 200mm with total lengths approximately 168km with associated works.

The project, with an estimated value of $150 million, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

