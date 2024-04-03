Saudi Arabia’s 600,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) Al Khobar 2 Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant, located om Khobar on the east coast will start operations at full capacity in the second quarter of 2024.

The plant will start operations at full production capacity in the month of April, an ACCIONA spokesperson confirmed.

ACCIONA recently celebrated 14 million man-hours without lost-time injuries (LTI) at the desalination plant.

Jesús Corral, Project Director, stated that their aim is the overall completion of the project with a zero LTI index.

Chan Zeb, ACCIONA's Al Khobar 2 HSE Manager attributed the accomplishment to the company’s ongoing commitment to the HSE goal of "Zero Harm" through stringent strategies, systems, and safe processes.

Al Khobar 2 is the largest SWRO plant under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) scheme awarded in a single shot in the Kingdom.

Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) awarded ACCIONA and its partner RTCC the EPC contract in 2020.

In January 2023, ACCIONA had announced that it ramped up production during final testing to full capacity of 630,000 m³/day. When commissioned, it will serve three million inhabitants in the area.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

