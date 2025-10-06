Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company (AWPT) has secured a contract worth 43.4 million Saudi riyals ($11.57 million) from the state-owned National Water Company (NWC) for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of water networks in Tabuk.



The work scope also includes O&M of pumping stations, wells, reservoirs and related facilities in Tabuk, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.



The contract has a duration of 36 months, the statement added.



Last week, the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) named AWPT as the preferred bidder for the Small Sewage Treatment Plants (SSTP) project in Jazan. The project marks the first such scheme in the Kingdom to integrate treatment facilities and collection networks under a single public-private framework.



Earlier, Zawya Projects reported that AWPT was bidding for several water privatisation projects in Saudi Arabia valued at more than SAR 140 billion.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

