Saudi Arabia's Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. won a contract to operate and maintain sewage treatment plants for King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, Ministry of National Guard, in the Central and Western regions.

The five-year contract is worth 38.04 million Saudi riyals ($10 million), the Tadawul-listed company said in a statement.

In June, Alkhorayef Water had bagged a 60-month contract for the water sector operation and maintenance by National Water Co. Jeddah.

Earlier in April, the company was awarded four water quality improvement projects worth 1.86 billion riyals ($496 million) in the Kingdom's Eastern Province.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)