Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Company has signed a 622 million Saudi riyal ($165.86 million) contract with Saudi Services for Electro Mechanical Works Company (SSEM) to supply transmission line steel towers for the 500 kV overhead central-south interconnection link (Portion III).

The 24-month contract includes designing, testing, manufacturing and supplying the transmission towers, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The order is expected to positively impact the company’s fourth quarter 2025, the statement added.

Last week, Al-Babtain secured a contract from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Saudi Arabia to supply overhead transmission line steel towers valued at SAR 390 million ($103.98 million) for the new 500kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) overhead transmission line for the central-south interconnection link (Portion II).

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

