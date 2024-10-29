Saudi Arabia will announce the winner of the 2 gigawatts (GW) Al Sadawi solar PV Independent Power Project (IPP) in the Eastern Province soon, Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said.

Speaking at the FII8 event in Riyadh on Tuesday, the minister said Al Sadawi is expected to be closed in the next couple of weeks.

Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) had earlier announced that two consortia have been shortlisted for the project. The consortium of Masdar, Korea Electric Power Corporation, GD Power Development Company bid a levelised cost of 4.84736 Halala/kWh (1.29263/US Cents/kWh) while the SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development and EDF Renouvelables consortium submitted a levelised cost of 4.92019 Halala/kWh (1.31205 US Cents/kWh).

The project is scheduled for completion in 2027.

Last week, SPPC had released a list of consortia shortlisted for the fifth round of National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP) solar power projects.

