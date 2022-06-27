PHOTO
Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the main off-taker for independent water and water projects in Saudi Arabia, announced on Sunday, 26 June, the prequalified bidders for The Eastern Province and Al-Ahsa Independent Strategic Water Reservoir (ISWR) project.
The project comprises of two water reservoirs, namely Eastern Province reservoir with an indicative water storage capacity of 3,510,000 cubic metres, and Al-Ahsa reservoir with an indicative storage capacity of 1,389,000 cubic metres.
The pre-qualified bidders are as follows:
1. Abdulaziz Alajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment
2. Metscco Heavy Steel Industries Co
3. Al Rajhi Holding
4. Mowah Co.
5. Al Rawaf Contracting Company – One Person Company
6. Alfanar Company
7. Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies
8. China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Co
9. Gulf Investment Corporation
10. Vision International Investment Company
11. Marubeni Corporation
12. Metito Utilities
13. Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Co. for Contracting Company
14. Nesma Company
15. Saleh Saeed Teishan and Sons Co.
The Request for Qualification (RFQ) was issued in January 2022.
A total of 21 companies, including 10 Saudi companies, had responded to the Expression of Interest (EOI) invite.
(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)