Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the main off-taker for independent water and water projects in Saudi Arabia, announced on Sunday, 26 June, the prequalified bidders for The Eastern Province and Al-Ahsa Independent Strategic Water Reservoir (ISWR) project.

The project comprises of two water reservoirs, namely Eastern Province reservoir with an indicative water storage capacity of 3,510,000 cubic metres, and Al-Ahsa reservoir with an indicative storage capacity of 1,389,000 cubic metres.

The pre-qualified bidders are as follows:

1. Abdulaziz Alajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment

2. Metscco Heavy Steel Industries Co

3. Al Rajhi Holding

4. Mowah Co.

5. Al Rawaf Contracting Company – One Person Company

6. Alfanar Company

7. Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies

8. China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Co

9. Gulf Investment Corporation

10. Vision International Investment Company

11. Marubeni Corporation

12. Metito Utilities

13. Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Co. for Contracting Company

14. Nesma Company

15. Saleh Saeed Teishan and Sons Co.

The Request for Qualification (RFQ) was issued in January 2022.

A total of 21 companies, including 10 Saudi companies, had responded to the Expression of Interest (EOI) invite.

