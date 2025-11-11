Al Yamamah Steel Industries Company has won a contract worth 176.5 million Saudi riyals ($47.06 million) to supply steel towers to Arabian Electrical Transmission Line Construction Company for a power project in the western region of Saudi Arabia.

The contract covers the supply of steel towers for a 380 kV ultra-high-voltage transmission line project in the Western Region, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.

The deliveries are expected to start from April 2026.

The financial impact of the contract is expected to be reflected in the second quarter of 2026, the statement said.

In October, the company signed two contracts with Larsen & Toubro Saudi Arabia, a subsidiary of the Indian conglomerate L&T valued at SAR 207 million.

The new contracts were for the supply of steel towers for a 380 kV ultra-high-voltage transmission line project in the Central Region.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

