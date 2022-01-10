Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the main off-taker for independent water and water projects in Saudi Arabia, has announced Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the Al-Ahsa and Eastern Province Independent Strategic Water Reservoir Project.

Apart from companies who responded to the expression of interest (EoI) invite issued last month, SWPC has also invited entities that hadn't submitted an EoI and has obtained SWPC’s approval by submitting their request by email to AhsaEastern.ISWR(at)swpc.sa;iswrsynergyteam (at)synergyconsultingifa.com; dla-iswrs(at)dlapiper.com and iswrwsp(at)wsp.com before 10 February 2022, according to a statement posted on SWPC's website.

The project comprises of two water reservoirs, namely Eastern Province reservoir with an indicative water storage capacity of 3,510,000 cubic metres, and Al-Ahsa reservoir with an indicative storage capacity of 1,389,000 cubic metres.

A total of 21 companies, including 10 Saudi companies, have responded to the EoI invite as follows:

AAW & Partners Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros Alfanar Co Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company Al Rajhi Holding Group ARKOIL Technologies Nederland Carpi Tech China Harbour Engineering Company Civil Works Company Contrax International Gulf Investment Corporation Marubeni Corporation Metito Utilities Mowah Co Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Company (MGC) Nesma Co Orascom Construction (OC) TECTON Engineering & Construction Saudi Contracting Company Thabat Construction Company Vision International Investment Company

SWPC had said the project would be procured on Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022