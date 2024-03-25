Group Five Pipe Saudi Company has signed a 3 billion Saudi riyals ($799.94 million) contract with state-backed Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) for the Ras Al Khair-Riyadh water transportation system project.



The 22-month contract includes the manufacturing and supplying of spiral-welded steel pipes to transport Ras Al-Khair water to Riyadh, the company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange on Monday.



Last month, Group Five and Saudi Aramco signed a contract worth more than SAR 30 million to manufacture and supply spiral-welded steel pipes tailored for one of the oil major's projects.



(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

