Saudi-listed ACWA Power broke ground on the $260 million Beruniy Wind Independent Power Plant (IPP) project in Uzbekistan, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

The project, which is being developed with JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU), includes the construction of a 200 MW wind power plant and a 100 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in the Beruniy Region of Karakalpakstan.

ACWA Power will also build a double-circuit 220 kV power transmission line with a length of 45km up to the Beruniy substation and construct a 100 MW electric energy storage system.

The commercial operation timeline is the fourth quarter of 2026.

Once completed, the project will generate 800 million kWh of clean energy annually, meeting the electricity needs of 292,000 households.

Additionally, it will save 212 million cubic metres of natural gas and reduce CO2 emissions by 336,000 tonnes per year.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

