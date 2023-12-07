NYSE-listed GE Vernova’s Gas Power business has started work on the fuel conversion project for Saudi Electricity Company’s (SEC) Power Plant 10 (PP10) in Riyadh, driving Saudi Arabia’s carbon emissions reduction goals.



The project will enhance the units’ fuel flexibility, efficiency, and output by switching the turbines from running on liquid fuels to natural gas, which has the lowest carbon emissions of traditional fossil fuels.



Built on an area of 5 million square meters outside Riyadh, PP10 is powered by 40 of GE Vernova’s 7E gas turbines in a combined cycle configuration and is one of the largest combined cycle plants in the world. It can deliver approximately 3.5 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, the equivalent capacity needed to power up to 875,000 homes in Saudi Arabia.



“We look forward to working with Alfanar and GE Vernova to convert our power generation assets to natural gas, a lower carbon intensity fuel compared to the crude oil and distillate that currently power the plant,” said Khaled AlGanoon, CEO at SEC.



“This project will help us reduce the carbon footprint and emissions of our operations at PP10, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s goal to generate a balanced mix of electricity from renewable energy and natural gas by 2030,” he added.

