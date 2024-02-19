RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has been chosen to host the 11th World Water Forum in Riyadh in 2027, reflecting its commitment to water resource sustainability, quality of life improvement, and addressing regional and global water issues.



The Kingdom's successful bid was announced during a meeting in Türkiye, organized by the World Water Council, where it won over Italy in the voting process.



Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, confirmed that hosting the forum is a testament to Saudi Arabia's progress in achieving developmental, economic, and societal goals amidst water scarcity challenges.



He highlighted the critical role of the National Water Strategy in creating a comprehensive institutional framework and effective planning to ensure the availability of safe, clean, and high-quality water at affordable prices.



Saudi Arabia's updated Water Law, encouraging greater private sector participation, aims to improve access to clean and safe water for all, promoting sustainable water management practices in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals.



The World Water Council's triennial forum serves as an essential platform for collaboration among the water community and key policymakers, focusing on making long-term advancements in global water challenge solutions.

