The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has announced the list of prequalified developers for its sixth round of solar and wind energy projects, which aims to add 4,500 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity under the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP).

The tender includes four solar Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects totaling 3,000 MW and one wind IPP project of 1,500 MW.

Solar power projects

The prequalified developers will compete for the following solar projects:

Najran Solar PV IPP: 1,400 MW, Najran Province

Samtah Solar PV IPP: 600 MW, Jizan Province

Ad Darb Solar PV IPP: 600 MW, Jizan Province

As Sufun Solar PV IPP: 400 MW, Hail Province

Qualified companies for the solar tenders include:

Consortiums

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and JERA NEX

Alfanar Company and Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA)

EDF Renouvelables and China Power Engineering Consulting Group International Engineering Co.

Kahrabel (ENGIE) and Posco International

FAS Energy KSA and Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)

Standalone companies

Jinko Power (HK) Company, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Marubeni Corporation, Nesma Renewable Energy, SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development Co., Sumitomo Corporation, TotalEnergies Renewables, Al Jomaih Energy & Water Co., Sembcorp Utilities, Al Gihaz Holding Company, and Korea Western Power Co (KOWEPO).

Wind Project

The 1,500 MW Dawadmi Wind IPP, located in Riyadh Province saw 20 companies prequalified, including:

Consortiums:

Masdar, Al Jomaih Energy & Water Co., and Nesma Renewable Energy

EDF Renouvelables and Jinko Power (HK) Company

Kahrabel (ENGIE) and Saudi Electricity Company

Marubeni Corporation and China Power Engineering Consulting Group International Engineering Co.

Sembcorp Utilities and Posco International Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)

TotalEnergies Renewables and Nareva Holding

Goldwind Science & Technology Co. and JERA Nex

Standalone Companies:

POWERCHINA, Alfanar Company, and SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development Co.

Last week, SPPC had signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for 9.2 gigawatts (GW) power projects.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

