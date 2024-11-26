Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC) has signed a 25-year power and water purchase agreement (PWPA) with state-owned utility Kahramaa for the Facility E Independent Water & Power Production (IWPP) project.

Facility E will have a production capacity of 2,409 megawatts (MW) and 110 million gallons per day (MIGD), the utility provider said in a statement to the Qatar Stock Exchange.

A project company will be established in Qatar after obtaining the necessary legal approvals, the statement said, adding that QEWC’s contribution to the project will be 55 percent.

The project is located in Ras Abu Fontas, south of Doha, at the site of the previous RAF A power and water facility plant, which has been demolished, according to the QEWC website.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

