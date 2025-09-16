Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Al-Baha Water Distribution Lines and Network Project in the fourth quarter of 2025.



The project scope includes the construction, supply, and installation of water distribution lines, network components, and associated works across the Al-Baha region.



The tender was issued on 2 August 2025 with a bid submission deadline of 17 September 2025.



“The contract is expected to be awarded in November 2025,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects, adding that the overall project completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.



In July, NWC announced that it has started implementing 15 water and sanitation projects in the Al-Baha region in the Southern Cluster, including pipelines and networks of more than 534 kilometres at a cost of over 591 million Saudi Riyals.



The 10 water projects will cover several districts and governorates including Baljurashi, Qalwa, Al Mekhwah, Al Mandaq, Al Qura, Al Hajra, Nawan, Bani Kabir, and Al Jawah, while the five wastewater projects will cover Baljurashi, Al Aqiq, and Qalwa.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon & Sona Nambiar)



(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.