Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) has set a target of reducing 34 million tonnes of carbon emissions by 2024, a top official said.

SWCC Governor Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim said in a speech at the Global Water Summit that the Corporation will apply the highest and best international standards in water production systems to achieve reduction in emissions.

"By 2024, we will reduce 34 million tonnes of carbon emissions in contributing to achieving the goals of Vision 2030 and the Green Saudi Initiative," he said.

He said the security of supply will not be at the expense of the environment. "Thus, we started to establish our up-to-date production system with eco-friendly RO technology with a capacity of 1 million cubic metres per day [in Jubail] which is the largest in the world and has the least energy consumption," Al-Abdulkarim said.

