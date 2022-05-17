Iraq has approved a project to build a 750 MW solar power plant in the Southern Muthanna Governorate to cater for growing domestic demand, the country’s Electricity Minister was reported on Monday as saying.

Adel Karim said smaller power substations would also be built in the governorate to ensure it has sufficient electricity supplies in Summer.

“We have decided to support Muthanna Governorate with a new solar power station with a capacity of 750 MW to tackle supply shortages,” the Minister said, quoted by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications.

Karim said the project is part of a strategy to increase reliance on renewable energy and slash electricity imports, mainly from nearly Iran.

Iraq has awarded contracts to Total of France and other companies for the construction of solar power stations and officials have said more projects would be awarded this year.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

