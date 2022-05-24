Egypt will be able to produce nearly 10,000 megawatts (MW) of solar power and other renewable energy sources in 2023 when some energy projects are completed, an official was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

The country’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Ministry has drawn up plans to “intensify investments in the renewable energy sector” to expand the share of the cleaner energy source in the energy mix, the Ministry’s spokesman Ayman Hamza told the Egyptian Arabic language daily Addustoor.

Hamza said such plans include the construction of more renewable energy stations as well as green hydrogen and ammonia plants for export purposes.

“We have set a target in our energy strategy to reach a renewable energy production level of 10,000 MW in 2023…we are certain we can attain that target considering that Egypt enjoys long sunny days and good wind velocity,” Hamza said.

He also said there are plans to use renewable energy in water desalination and irrigation, adding that this trend requires increased investment in the industry.

