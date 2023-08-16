AMMAN — Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh on Tuesday said that there are numerous opportunities for cooperation in rationalising energy consumption and providing cross-sectoral support by implementing programmes similar to those of the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF),

At the closing ceremony of the "Water and Energy" project, implemented under the European Neighbourhood Instrument's Cross-Border Cooperation in the Mediterranean (ENI CBC Med) project, Kharabsheh said that reducing high energy costs for various productive sectors requires great effort, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister added that the EU-supported programmes represent a great opportunity, as they provide insights into participating countries' expertise, foster information exchange, help build partnerships and develop sectors through innovative and sustainable solutions.

He stressed the importance of keeping pace with the global energy transition by learning from renewable energy leaders, noting that the Kingdom's experience in this field is still "limited".

Kharabsheh noted that the ministry and stakeholders, in cooperation with the EU, seek to develop green hydrogen laws in order to reach strategic production.

For his part, First Deputy President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Jamal Rifai said that Jordan plans to invest more in renewable and alternative energy sources to meet the increasing electricity demand.

Coordinator of the ENI CBC MED Programme Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office, Esmat Karadsheh, said that the programme finances 80 projects in 13 countries, including 56 environment and climate change-related schemes in Jordan at a total cost of 22.5 million euros.

