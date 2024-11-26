Saudi Arabia unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for its energy sector in 2025, emphasising resource maximisation, renewable energy projects, and workforce development, according to the Finance Ministry’s budget statement for fiscal year 2025.

The Kingdom aims to replace 100 percent of its 2024 crude oil and gas production, adding 7.5 trillion standard cubic feet (scf) of crude gas reserves. A key milestone will be the completion of the unconventional Jafurah gas plant, with production expected to start in 2025. The Jafurah field is projected to produce 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day by 2030, supporting the Kingdom's sustainable energy goals.

In renewable energy, Saudi Arabia has allocated 1,862 square kilometres (sq.km.) for a solar power project and 260 sq. km. for a wind farm project to increase the contribution of renewable sources to the national energy mix.

A key initiative is the launch of Integrated Energy Strategy, which seeks to enhance energy market leadership, develop local content, increase security and reliability of energy supplies manage emissions, improve consumption efficiency and maximise financial benefits.

As part of its workforce development objectives, the Kingdom will launch the third package of training and educational programmes to prepare national talent for roles in renewable and nuclear energy industries. These programs support the strategy's focus on human capital development and qualification.

Additionally, the Liquid Fuel Displacement Programme will advance key initiatives such as converting water desalination plants to reverse osmosis (RO) technology, expanding gas pipeline networks, connecting two factories to the electrical grid, and initiating electrical network expansions to connect industrial and agricultural facilities.

Energy comes under Economic Resources Sector for which the 2025 budget has allocated 87 billion Saudi riyals ($23 billion).

