Oman’s Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Industries Company (OQ8) is likely to award the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the ‘Permanent Utilities at the Refinery Field Office Building (RFOB)’ project in Duqm in the first quarter of 2025.

The tender was issued on 2 September 2024, with the deadline for commercial bid submissions set for 7 October 2024.

“The contract is expected to be awarded by the end of January 2025, with project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The $50 million project will involve the engineering design and installation of utility connection lines for piping, mechanical, electrical, and telecom systems to the Refinery Field Office Building (RFOB).

The scope also includes the supply, fabrication, installation, testing, and commissioning of the connection lines, as well as the integration of these permanent utilities with existing refinery facilities.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

