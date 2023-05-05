Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) expects to connect up to 2.25 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy to its transmission grid by 2026, according to the company’s latest five-year capability statement.

According to the 2023-2027 statement, connection applications were received from Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) for the following projects:

1,000 megawatts (MW) Solar IPP [Independent Power Producer] in Manah. The project is scheduled to become operational in 2025.

The project is scheduled to become operational in 2025. 200-300MW wind farm in Duqm by the second quarter of 2026

100-200MW wind farm in Jaalan Bani Bu (JBB) Ali by the second quarter of 2026

Expansion of existing 50MW Dhofar I wind farm at Harweel by an additional 100-200 MW to 150-250MW by the fourth quarter of 2026.

500MW Ibri III Solar IPP by the first quarter of 2026

OETC also noted that Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) seven-year statement indicates that two renewable energy plants, the 200MW Ras Madrakah wind farm and 500 MW MIS Solar IPP 2027, would be energised by the second quarter of 2027. OTEC didn’t indicate whether it has received connection applications from OPWP for the two projects.

Oman’s fuel diversification policy targets 30 percent of generation output from Renewable Energy Sources (RES) by 2030 and to reach 39 percent by 2040. OETC’s five-year statement forecasted the share of RES to increase from 5.9 percent in 2023 to 29.1 percent in 2027.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)