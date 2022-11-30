Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) – a member of Nama Group – announces the completion of the construction of a grid station and its associated transmission lines in the Wilayat of Yanqul.

The project, which costs around RO 6 million, consists of 8 GIS bays with a voltage of 132 kV and two transformers from 132 kV to 33 kV with a capacity for each of them 125 MVA. The grid station is equipped with protection devices, communication and monitoring systems and fire protection systems.

The design and construction of transmission portion of the grid include supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 132kV GIS (4-nos OHL Bays, 2-Nos Tx Bays, BS & BC), 2x125MVA 132/33kV power transformers along with associated equipment, SCS, telecom, auxiliary system and the 132 KV LILO arrangement for existing 132 KV D/C Dhank- Al Hail transmission line.

The Yanqul grid station is part of OETC’s planned developments transmission system for 2021-2025. Its purpose is to cater for the increasing demand of electricity in Yanqul and the neighbouring areas and to transfer electricity load from Al Hail grid station.

