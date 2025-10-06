Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP), the main procurer of power and water capacity and output in Oman, has issued a tender seeking supervisory consultancy services for three wind Independent Power Projects (IPPs) in Duqm, Sadah, and Mahoot.

The tender calls for qualified consultants to provide project management and supervisory consultancy services during the construction, commissioning, and testing phases of the wind projects. For Sada Wind IPP, the estimated capacity is 100 MW.

Tender documents will be available for purchase from 6 October to 20 October via PWP’s website. The submission deadline is 20 November 2025 at 12:00 p.m. local time.

While the wind power capacities weren't announced, the installed capacity for Duqm Wind IPP and Ras Madrakah Wind IPP, both in Duqm, has been estimated at around 200 - 300 megawatts (MW), according to PWP's recent 7 year capacity statement (2023-2029).

PWP has also issued Request for Proposal (RFP) for legal consultancy services for the development of Renewable Energy Independent Power Projects (IPPs) in 2029. The submission deadline is 23 October 2025 at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Last week, the offtaker announced receipt of bids for the development and operation of two gas-fired IPPs - the 1,600 megawatts (MW) Misfah and the 800 MW Duqm. Three companies/consortia bid for the two IPPs that are being procured under a single tender, namely:

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power A consortium led by South Korea’s Korea Western Power Co and including Qatar’s Nebras Power, the UAE’s Etihad Water and Electricity Company (EtihadWE) and Oman’s Bahwan Infrastructure Services A consortium led by China’s Shenzhen Energy Group and including Oman National Engineering & Investment Co.

Both IPPs, with a combined value of $2.28 billion, are scheduled to start commercial operations by 1 April 2029.

12 statements of qualification were received for the two projects with 7 companies pre-qualified to bid.

In September 2025, a Masdar-led consortium signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with PWP to build and operate Oman’s first solar-plus-storage plant.

