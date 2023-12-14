MUSCAT: Under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham al Said, the Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) will celebrate the inauguration of Phase 1 of the strategic interconnection project ‘Rabt’ on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC).

The event will be attended by a number of dignitaries including OETC’s Board of Directors and the executive management of the company, representatives from Nama Holding, along with delegates from various government and private entities, as well as engineers, consultants, and contractors.

This project is considered one of the strategic and significant initiatives in the electricity sector, divided into two phases, with the first phase comprising 5 grid stations and 400 kV overhead transmission lines with a length of 660 km. The project aims to achieve several objectives, including enhancing the sustainability, availability, and reliability of the electricity transmission network throughout the Sultanate of Oman.

Additionally, it aims to reduce operational costs, contribute to carbon emissions reduction, improve economic growth, and attract foreign investments, aligning with the national goals of Oman Vision 2040 to enhance developmental progress in all fields.

It is worth mentioning that OETC, a member of Nama Group, is the only company responsible for the transmission and control of electricity across the Sultanate’s network. The electricity is transmitted from production stations to distributed load centers in the governorates.

The transmission network operates at a voltage of 132kV and above to cover most of the governorates in the Sultanate, whether in the north or the south. Furthermore, OETC manages the interconnection lines between Oman and the GCC interconnection network, which operates at a voltage of 220kV.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).