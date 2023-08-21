A direct 400 kV interconnection from Oman’s Ibri to the UAE’s Silaa border with Saudi Arabia and linking to Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) has been evaluated and is in the planning process, Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP) said in its 2023-2029 power outlook report.

The study’s outcome indicated that the net transfer capacity to the Sultanate will increase from 400 megawatts (MW) to about 1,300 MW.

The 500-kilometre-long link will provide direct access to all GCCIA member states and enhance the benefits in stability, generation planning, and trade opportunities relative to the existing 220 kV link via UAE.

Nama PWP is presently exploring several potential transactions with other power systems, the report said.

The 220 kV interconnection between Oman and the GCCIA power system via Abu Dhabi, UAE, has been commercially operational since 2012.

The Sultanate has been a member of the GCCIA since December 2014 and has access to power systems of the other five member states via this link.

The interconnection is a double-circuit link that supports reliable transfers of up to 400 MW and can carry up to 800 MW in emergencies.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.