MASEN (Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy) announced that its joint venture with France's EDF Renewables achieved the financial close for their Nassim Koudia Al Baida Wind Farm repowering project.

The wind farm is located in Tlat Taghramt near Tangier in northern Morocco.

MASEN said in a press statement that the project would double the wind farm's production capacity to 100 megawatts (MW) from the existing 50 MW, which was installed in 2000 by the National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE).

The project is scheduled to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2024.

While MASEN'S statement didn't disclose the financing details, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), one of the project's lenders, said on its website that the total project cost is €130 million ($132 million).

EBRD said it provided senior debt financing of up to €35 million and a subordinated loan of up to €13.5 million, with the remaining debt funding coming from Societe Generale (France), Attijariwafa Bank (Morocco), Banque Centrale Populaire (Morocco) and Bank of Africa (Senegal).

MASEN said the wind turbine blades would be supplied by Siemens Gamesa's rotor blade factory in Tangier.

It said the annual electricity production of Koudia Al Baida would power the consumption needs of approximately 420,000 inhabitants and prevent the emission of the equivalent of 308,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The Nassim wind programme, like the Noor solar programme, will include all wind power projects carried out by MASEN to achieve the national goal of a 52 percent share for clean energy capacity in Morocco's energy mix by 2030.

