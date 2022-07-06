Masen (Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy) has launched tenders for the construction, operation and maintenance of solar power plants for the Noor Atlas solar programme.

Totalling 260 megawatts (MW), the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) tenders have been called in two separate lots across seven sites located mainly in eastern and southern Morocco, MASEN said in a press statement.

Lot 1 provides for the construction of five photovoltaic solar power plants comprising 42 MW in Ain Ben Mathar, 42 MW in Enjil, 36 MW in Boudnib, 36 MW in Outat el Haj, 30 MW in Bouanane.

Lot 2 includes two solar photovoltaic power plants of 36 MW each in Tan-Tan and Tata. The bid opening is scheduled for October 30, 2022.

Noor Atlas is part of Morocco’s goal to source 52 percent of its energy from renewables by the year 2030.

Morocco has around 50 renewable energy projects in operation with a total capacity of 4,109 MW as on date, comprising 2,500 MW of solar, 1,320 MW of wind and 360 MW of hydroelectric power.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)